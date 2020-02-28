Atlassian Corporation Plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Atlassian Corporation Plc with ticker code (TEAM) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 132 with the average target price sitting at 163.41. Now with the previous closing price of 146.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 144.37 and the 200 day moving average is 130.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $35,096m. Company Website: http://www.atlassian.com

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

