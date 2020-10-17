Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru found using ticker (AY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 32.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.56 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 28.59 and the 200 day moving average is 27.35. The market cap for the company is $3,022m. Find out more information at: http://www.atlanticayield.com

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

