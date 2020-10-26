Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 31 with a mean TP of 32.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The day 50 moving average is 28.63 and the 200 day moving average is 27.74. The market cap for the company is $3,087m. Visit the company website at: http://www.atlanticayield.com

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

