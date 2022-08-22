Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 38.32. Now with the previous closing price of 35.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.49 and the 200 day moving average is 34.22. The company has a market cap of $4,038m. Find out more information at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $4,361m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.