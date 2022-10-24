Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.8% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru found using ticker (AY) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 30 with a mean TP of 35.5. Now with the previous closing price of 25.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day MA is 30.58 while the 200 day moving average is 32.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,940m. Find out more information at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $4,109m based on the market concensus.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.