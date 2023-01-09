Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 30 with a mean TP of 35. With the stocks previous close at 25.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.19 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,957m. Visit the company website at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $4,096m based on the market concensus.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

