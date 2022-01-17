Twitter
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 47 and 38 and has a mean target at 42.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.2%. The day 50 moving average is 37.28 and the 200 day moving average is 37.33. The market cap for the company is $3,684m. Visit the company website at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $4,688m based on the market concensus.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

