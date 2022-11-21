Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 34.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.8%. The day 50 moving average is 27.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,251m. Visit the company website at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $4,026m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.