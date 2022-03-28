Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.5% Upside

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastru with ticker code (AY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 46 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 39.89. With the stocks previous close at 34.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.5%. The 50 day MA is 33.24 and the 200 day MA is 36.42. The company has a market cap of $3,854m. Find out more information at: https://www.atlantica.com

The potential market cap would be $4,488m based on the market concensus.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.