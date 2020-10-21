Atlantic Power Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.2% Upside

Atlantic Power Corporation found using ticker (AT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.02 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.99 this indicates there is a potential upside of 36.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.01 while the 200 day moving average is 2.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $177m. Find out more information at: http://www.atlanticpower.com

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.

