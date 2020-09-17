Atlantic Power Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Atlantic Power Corporation found using ticker (AT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.04 and 2.5 with a mean TP of 2.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day MA is 2.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.02. The company has a market cap of $177m. Company Website: http://www.atlanticpower.com

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.

