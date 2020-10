Atlantic Power Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Atlantic Power Corporation found using ticker (AT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.02 and 2.5 with the average target price sitting at 2.71. Now with the previous closing price of 2.01 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.02 and the 200 day moving average is 2.02. The market cap for the company is $178m. Company Website: http://www.atlanticpower.com

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.

