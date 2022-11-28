Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ATI Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

ATI Inc. with ticker code (ATI) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 with the average target price sitting at 36.33. With the stocks previous close at 29.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 28.82 and the 200 day moving average is 27.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,819m. Company Website: https://www.atimaterials.com

The potential market cap would be $4,745m based on the market concensus.

ATI Inc. manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The segment serves aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products, and titanium products. This segment offers its solutions to the energy, aerospace and defense, automotive, and electronics markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

