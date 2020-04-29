Athersys – Consenus Indicates Potential 311.6% Upside

Athersys with ticker code (ATHX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 10.25. With the stocks previous close at 2.49 this would imply there is a potential upside of 311.6%. The day 50 moving average is 2.26 and the 200 day moving average is 1.55. The market cap for the company is $456m. Find out more information at: http://www.athersys.com

Athersys, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke; and that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases. It also has license and collaboration agreements with RTI Surgical to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

