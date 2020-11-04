Athersys – Consensus Indicates Potential 304.4% Upside

Athersys found using ticker (ATHX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 7.4. Now with the previous closing price of 1.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 304.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.89 and the 200 day MA is 2.43. The market cap for the company is $373m. Visit the company website at: http://www.athersys.com

Athersys, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.