Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Athene Holding Ltd. found using ticker (ATH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 78 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 59.01. Now with the previous closing price of 49.87 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 49.48 and the 200 day MA is 42.94. The company has a market cap of $9,675m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and pension risk transfer transactions, as well as group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.