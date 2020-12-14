Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Athene Holding Ltd. with ticker code (ATH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 41 and has a mean target at 50. Now with the previous closing price of 43.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.4%. The 50 day MA is 40.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.66. The market cap for the company is $8,122m. Visit the company website at: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.