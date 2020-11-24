Twitter
Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Athene Holding Ltd. with ticker code (ATH) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 48.42. Now with the previous closing price of 42.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37 and the 200 day MA is 33.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,562m. Company Website: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

