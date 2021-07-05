Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Athene Holding Ltd. with ticker code (ATH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 65.55. With the stocks previous close at 68.4 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.71 while the 200 day moving average is 52.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,443m. Company Website: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and pension risk transfer transactions, as well as group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.