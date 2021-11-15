Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Athene Holding Ltd. with ticker code (ATH) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 67 calculating the average target price we see 83.89. Now with the previous closing price of 85.02 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 79.96 and the 200 day MA is 68.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,357m. Company Website: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and pension risk transfer transactions, as well as group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.