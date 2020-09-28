Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Athene Holding Ltd. found using ticker (ATH) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 38 and has a mean target at 46.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The 50 day MA is 35.92 while the 200 day moving average is 30.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,469m. Company Website: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

