Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Athene Holding Ltd. found using ticker (ATH) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 47.1. With the stocks previous close at 33.77 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.5%. The day 50 moving average is 35.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,651m. Visit the company website at: http://www.athene.com

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn