Athene Holding Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Athene Holding Ltd. found using ticker (ATH) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 38 and has a mean target at 47.1. With the stocks previous close at 35.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.5%. The day 50 moving average is 35.58 while the 200 day moving average is 31.81. The market cap for the company is $6,694m. Visit the company website at: http://www.athene.com
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. It also offers funding agreements and group annuities. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.