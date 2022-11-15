Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Atalaya Mining PLC 4.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining PLC with ticker (LON:ATYM) now has a potential upside of 4.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Atalaya Mining PLC share price of 296 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 4.5%. Trading has ranged between 183 (52 week low) and 450 (52 week high) with an average of 744,661 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £411,274,431.

Atalaya Mining PLC, formerly EMED Mining Public Limited, is a Cyprus-based new European copper company focused on the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. It comprises a number of deposits including one of the largest copper deposits in Spain and is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt. The open-pit mine has Ore Reserves totaling approximately 600,000 tones of contained copper and a processing facility.



