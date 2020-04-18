Asure Software Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential 81.3% Upside

Asure Software Inc found using ticker (ASUR) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 8 and has a mean target at 11.13. With the stocks previous close at 6.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 81.3%. The day 50 moving average is 6.26 and the 200 day MA is 7.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $97m. Find out more information at: http://www.asuresoftware.com

Asure Software provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. The company also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based solution that provides human resource (HR) management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management services; Evolution HCM, an integrated payroll, HR, and tax management suite; and AsureConsulting, which offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

