Asure Software Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Asure Software Inc with ticker code (ASUR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14.03 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.15. With the stocks previous close at 8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.62 while the 200 day moving average is 7.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $123m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.asuresoftware.com

Asure Software provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company’s solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

