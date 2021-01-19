Asure Software Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 269.6% Upside

Asure Software Inc with ticker code (ASUR) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 27.39. Now with the previous closing price of 7.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 269.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.43 and the 200 day moving average is 7.23. The company has a market cap of $141m. Company Website: http://www.asuresoftware.com

Asure Software provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company’s solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides Asure HRServices that offers services ranging from an online compliance library and on-demand call center for various HR questions, to outsourced HR function. Asure Software was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.