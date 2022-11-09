Twitter Linkedin Facebook

AstraZeneca receives recommendation from FDA Committee for PT027 in asthma

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) has announced that PT027 has been recommended by FDA advisory committee as new rescue treatment for asthma.

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee (PADAC) has voted 16 to 1 that the data support a favourable benefit risk assessment for the use of PT027 (albuterol/budesonide) for the treatment of asthma in people aged 18 years and older. In adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, the Committee voted 9 to 8 that the data do not support a favourable benefit risk assessment for the use of PT027 for the treatment of asthma. In children aged 4 to 11 years, the Committee voted 16 to 1 that the data do not support a favourable benefit risk assessment for the use of PT027 for the treatment of asthma. 

PT027 is a potential first-in-class, pressurised metered-dose inhaler (pMDI), fixed-dose combination rescue medication in the US containing albuterol, a short-acting beta2-agonist (SABA), and budesonide, an anti-inflammatory inhaled corticosteroid (ICS). It is being developed by AstraZeneca and Avillion.

In the first half of 2022, the FDA accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for PT027 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for the first half of 2023.

Bradley E. Chipps, Past President of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and Medical Director of the Capital Allergy & Respiratory Disease Center in Sacramento, US, said: “Millions of people with asthma rely on their albuterol rescue inhaler to alleviate acute symptoms, but this does not treat the underlying inflammation, leaving patients at risk of severe asthma exacerbations, regardless of their disease severity or level of control. If approved, PT027 could transform the current rescue treatment approach.”

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “We are pleased that the Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee has recognised the potential for PT027 to deliver important benefits for people with asthma, as a first-in-class treatment option in the US. We look forward to working with our partner Avillion and the FDA to progress the application and discuss next steps, including for adolescents and children.”

Asthma is a chronic, inflammatory, variable respiratory disease that affects as many as 339 million people worldwide,1 including over 25 million in the US.2 Globally, more than 176 million asthma attacks are experienced each year.3

You might also enjoy reading  AstraZeneca plc 21.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

The NDA submission was based on results from the MANDALA, DENALI and TYREE Phase III trials.4-7 In MANDALA, PT027 significantly reduced the risk of severe exacerbations compared to albuterol in patients with moderate to severe asthma when used as an as-needed rescue medication in response to symptoms.4,5 In DENALI, PT027 significantly improved lung function compared to the individual components, albuterol and budesonide, in patients with mild to moderate asthma.6

The safety and tolerability of PT027 in these trials were consistent with the known profiles of the components.4-7

Results from the MANDALA trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in May 2022.4

PADAC reviews and evaluates available data concerning the safety and effectiveness of marketed and investigational human drug products for use in the treatment of pulmonary disease and diseases with allergic and/or immunologic mechanisms and makes appropriate recommendations to the Commissioner of Food and Drugs.

PT027

PT027 is a potential first-in-class SABA/ICS rescue treatment for asthma in the US, to be taken as needed. It is an inhaled, fixed-dose combination rescue medication containing albuterol (also known as salbutamol), a SABA, and budesonide, a corticosteroid, and is being developed in a pMDI using AstraZeneca’s Aerosphere delivery technology.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.