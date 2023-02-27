Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Astrazeneca PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Astrazeneca PLC found using ticker (AZN) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 88 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 76.71. Now with the previous closing price of 67.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 64.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $209,286m. Visit the company website at: https://www.astrazeneca.com

The potential market cap would be $238,195m based on the market concensus.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. Its marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

