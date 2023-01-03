Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

AstraZeneca plc 5.7% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

AstraZeneca plc with ticker (LON:AZN) now has a potential upside of 5.7% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 12,000 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AstraZeneca plc share price of 11,318 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 5.7%. Trading has ranged between 8,214 (52 week low) and 11,540 (52 week high) with an average of 1,416,910 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £177,748,180,980.

AstraZeneca PLC is a patient-focused pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. The Company is focused on various therapy areas, such as Oncology; BioPharmaceuticals (comprising Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory & Immunology (R&I)), and Rare Disease. Its pipeline forms a robust portfolio of investigational therapies in various stages of clinical development. Its pipeline includes the Alexion Rare Disease portfolio and comprises approximately 177 projects, of which 161 are in the clinical phase of development. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso (osimertinib), Lynparza (olaparib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Koselugo (selumetinib), Farxiga/ Forxiga (dapagliflozin), Roxadustat, Onglyza (saxagliptin) and others. The Company’s geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Asia, Africa & Australasia.



