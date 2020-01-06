AstraZeneca plc 5.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AZN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 8100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 5.6% from the opening price of 7669 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 447 points and increased 610 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7824 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 5312 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,498.82 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 6,858.11. There are currently 1,311,913,268 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,177,594. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £99,101,928,264 GBP.