AstraZeneca plc 4.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

AstraZeneca plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AZN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set their target price at 7700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 4.9% from the opening price of 7342 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 495 points and increased 14 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 7948 GBX while the 52 week low is 5626 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 9,053.28 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at . There are currently 1,312,187,447 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,786,446. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £97,822,696,392 GBP.

