AstraZeneca plc 23.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AZN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 8870 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 23.1% from the opening price of 7205 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 202 points and decreased 403 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7948 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 5626 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,360.02 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 7,299.22. There are currently 68,250,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,952,811. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £93,469,804,201 GBP.

