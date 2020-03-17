AstraZeneca plc 22.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

AstraZeneca plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AZN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 8000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 22.7% from today’s opening price of 6522 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 855 points and decreased 958 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 7948 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 5626 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,552.98 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 7,248.51. There are currently 50,012,394 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,176,462. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £85,673,947,890 GBP.

