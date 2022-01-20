AstraZeneca plc 17.0% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

AstraZeneca plc with ticker (LON:AZN) now has a potential upside of 17.0% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 10,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AstraZeneca plc share price of 8,714 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 17.0%. Trading has ranged between 6,736 (52 week low) and 9,523 (52 week high) with an average of 1,886,556 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £137,776,408,260.



AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases. The Company is focused on three main therapy areas: Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its pipeline forms a robust portfolio of investigational therapies in varied stages of clinical development. The Company has access to technologies, both internally and through its various collaborations. Its technologies include acoustic tube technology, advanced molecular imaging, cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), functional genomics, multi-omics and AstraZeneca iLab. The Company’s acoustic tube technology helps it to handle and process millions of compounds for biological screening. Its AstraZeneca iLab is its prototype of an automated medicinal chemistry laboratory.







