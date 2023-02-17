AstraZeneca plc 16.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

AstraZeneca plc with ticker (LON:AZN) now has a potential upside of 16.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 13,500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the AstraZeneca plc share price of 11,316 GBX at opening today (17/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 16.2%. Trading has ranged between 8,326 (52 week low) and 11,886 (52 week high) with an average of 2,405,954 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £178,732,356,880.



AstraZeneca PLC is a science-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Its pipeline forms a robust portfolio of investigational therapies in various stages of clinical development. Its pipeline includes the Alexion Rare Disease portfolio and comprises approximately 179 projects. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex and others. Its rare diseases products include Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq and Kanuma. Its BioPharmaceuticals products include Farxiga, Lokelma, Crestor, Breztri and others. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, The Americas and Asia, Africa & Australasia. It is also focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing of T-cell receptor therapies.







