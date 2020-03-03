AstraZeneca plc 15.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

AstraZeneca plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AZN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 6000 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -15.8% from the opening price of 7130 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 326 points and decreased 183 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 7948 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 5626 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,669.93 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 7,191.74. There are currently 1,312,206,278 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,365,470. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £94,557,584,392 GBP.

