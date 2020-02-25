AstraZeneca plc 11.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AZN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 8300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.9% from the opening price of 7419 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 81 points and decreased 164 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 7948 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 5626 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 9,088.40 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 7,497.12. There are currently 1,312,187,447 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,980,530. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £96,865,677,337 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn