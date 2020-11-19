AstraZeneca plc 0.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies

AstraZeneca plc using EPIC/TICKER code LON:AZN has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies have set their target price at 8100 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of 0.9% from today’s opening price of 8170 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 104 points and decreased 383 points respectively.

AstraZeneca plc LON:AZN has a 50 day moving average of 8,451.34 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 8,297.65The 52 week high share price is 10120 GBX while the year low share price is currently 5871 GBX. There are currently 1,312,307,462 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,920,507. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £107,209,848,785 GBP.