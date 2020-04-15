AstraZeneca plc 0.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

AstraZeneca plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AZN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. AstraZeneca plc are listed in the Health Care sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 7575 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -.6% from today’s opening price of 7618 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1397 points and decreased 205 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 7948 GBX while the year low share price is currently 5626 GBX.

AstraZeneca plc has a 50 day moving average of 7,316.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 7,326.02. There are currently 1,312,225,245 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,883,448. Market capitalisation for LON:AZN is £100,936,365,845 GBP.

