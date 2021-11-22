Astrazeneca PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Astrazeneca PLC found using ticker (AZN) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 73 and 66 and has a mean target at 69.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 56.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day MA is 60.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $177,302m. Visit the company website at: http://www.astrazeneca.com

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases. It also offers other medicines and COVID-19 products, including Synagis, Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, Vimovo, Movantik/Moventig, Nexium, Losec/Prilosec, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize DS-1062 for the treatment of trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2) tumor; AliveCor to develop non-invasive potassium monitoring solutions; Massachusetts General Hospital to accelerate digital health solutions; Sanguina on smartphone application study for hemoglobin management in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease; Alchemab to enhance prostate cancer research; and Proteros biostructures GmbH to discover and develop novel small molecules for the treatment of various types of cancer. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. It has a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize small molecule medicines for obesity. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.