Astrazeneca PLC – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Astrazeneca PLC with ticker code (AZN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 68.58. With the stocks previous close at 58.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.01 and the 200 day MA is 54.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $181,616m. Company Website: http://www.astrazeneca.com

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases. It also offers other medicines and COVID-19 products, including Synagis, Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent, Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR, Vimovo, Movantik/Moventig, Nexium, Losec/Prilosec, and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. It has a collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize DS-1062 for the treatment of trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2) tumor; AliveCor to develop non-invasive potassium monitoring solutions; Massachusetts General Hospital to accelerate digital health solutions; Sanguina on smartphone application study for hemoglobin management in patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease; Alchemab to enhance prostate cancer research; and Proteros biostructures GmbH to discover and develop novel small molecules for the treatment of various types of cancer. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. It has a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to research, develop, and commercialize small molecule medicines for obesity. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

