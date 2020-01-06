Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC 5.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AML) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 500 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.7% from the opening price of 530 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50 points and increased 49 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1374.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 371.1 GBX.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 529.12 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 716.63. There are currently 228,002,890 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 924,828. Market capitalisation for LON:AML is £1,180,781,377 GBP.