Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC 40.1% potential upside indicated by Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:AML) now has a potential upside of 40.1% according to Citigroup.







Citigroup set a target price of 2,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC share price of 1,736 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 40.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,360 (52 week low) and 33,480 (52 week high) with an average of 379,823 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,003,451,780.



Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company that designs, engineers, manufactures and markets cars. The Company’s model line-up comprises three models, such as grand tourer (GT) (DB11), sports car (Vantage) and super GT (DBS Superleggera). It also produces four-door and four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S). It also develops and produces special edition models, such as Vantage GT12, Vantage GT8, Vanquish Zagato Coupe, Vanquish Zagato Volante, Vanquish Zagato Speedster, DB4GT Continuation and Aston Martin Vulcan. It also provides maintenance and accident repair service, as well as the restoration of Aston Martin models through its servicing business, Aston Martin Works Limited. The Company’s subsidiaries include AM Brands Limited, AM Nurburgring Racing Limited, AML Italy S.r.l, AML Overseas Services Limited, AMWS Limited, Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited, Aston Martin Capital Limited and Aston Martin Holdings (UK) Limited.







