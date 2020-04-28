Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC 32.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AML) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 40 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -32.3% from today’s opening price of 59.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 13.53 points and decreased 77.23 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 353.13 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 35.31 GBX.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 88.67 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 148.12. There are currently 1,588,150,895 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,649,780. Market capitalisation for LON:AML is £904,625,979 GBP.

