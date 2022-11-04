Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC 27.9% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:AML) now has a potential upside of 27.9% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 145 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC share price of 105 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 27.9%. Trading has ranged between 86 (52 week low) and 701 (52 week high) with an average of 4,432,053 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £779,114,055.



Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on designing, engineering and manufacturing of luxury cars. The Company operates primarily within the high luxury sports (HLS) car market. The Company’s product focus is on front engine, sport utility vehicles (SUV) and mid-engine with an initial focus on front-engine and SUV models comprising the DB11 grand tourer, the Vantage front-engine sports car, the DBS Superleggera super grand tourer and DBX SUV. It sells cars across the world from its manufacturing facility in Gaydon, England, and its manufacturing facility in St Athan, Wales. The Company’s subsidiaries include Aston Martin Capital Holdings Limited, Aston Martin Investments Limited, Aston Martin Lagonda Group Limited, Aston Martin Lagonda of North America Incorporated, Aston Martin Lagonda Limited, AMWS Limited and Aston Martin Works Limited, among others.







