Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC 2.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AML) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.4% from the opening price of 410 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 165 points and decreased 19.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1374.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 371.1 GBX.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 530.99 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 708.24. There are currently 588,624,142 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,083,687. Market capitalisation for LON:AML is £934,355,815 GBP.