Assured Guaranty Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 120.7% Upside

Assured Guaranty Ltd. found using ticker (AGO) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 43 with a mean TP of 44. With the stocks previous close at 19.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 120.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.1 while the 200 day moving average is 26.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,611m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.assuredguaranty.com

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures and reinsures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state, governmental authorities, or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the U.S. public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, renewable energy, and other public finance bonds; non-U.S. public finance obligations comprising regulated utilities, infrastructure finance, sovereign and sub-sovereign, renewable energy bonds, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations; and the U.S. and non-U.S. Structured finance obligations, including residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, pooled corporate obligations, financial products, and other structured finance securities. In addition, the company provides asset management services comprising investment advisory services, including management of collateralized loan obligations and opportunity funds to outside investors. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn