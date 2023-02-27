Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.8% Upside

Assurant with ticker code (AIZ) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 170 and 133 calculating the average target price we see 157.8. Now with the previous closing price of 127.51 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 128.67 while the 200 day moving average is 150.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,773m. Visit the company website at: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $8,382m based on the market concensus.

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.