Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Assurant found using ticker (AIZ) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 156 and 150 with a mean TP of 152.75. Now with the previous closing price of 134.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The day 50 moving average is 128.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 115.98. The company has a market cap of $7,861m. Company Website: http://www.assurant.com

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device protection products and services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. The Global Housing segment offers lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance, final need insurance, and related services. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.